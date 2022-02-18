MAC Chetry Slams Congress At BJP Meet

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 17: Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Chandra Br Chetry criticised the Congress party as cheats while it was in power. He said this at Indira Nagar under 6 Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency at a BJP meeting.

MAC Chetry said that Congress used to promise land pattas, potable water, electricity, roads etc and many more in every election but not a single promised has been fulfilled. Things has been changing fast within short time and this change took place due to the able leadership of CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

MAC Chetry said that Congress will not come back to power for decades. The incumbent CEM Ronghang should be voted back to power.

Chairman of Veterinary Development Board, Ditolal Hasnu, social workers Adit Marak, Martin Marak and Niharson Sangma, Sarkari gaonbura Timo Sangma and others attended the BJP meeting.