MAC ELECTIONS | 4,782 Voters To Be Removed From Poll Roll

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 24: Deputy commissioner Dibakar Nath said that some names will be struck off from the electoral roll in the upcoming Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

In the press conference, the DC said, “Time is given till March 11 in which they can file their claims and objections. There are some places that are notified, there will be officers through whom the voters can file their claims and objections. For Howraghat MAC constituency, the BDO office, for Langfer MAC constituency, the office of the assistant executive engineer, PWD, Roads, Bakalia, for Phuloni MAC constituency, ARO office, Phuloni, for Langhin MAC Constituency, the office of the assistant executive engineer, Irrigation, Langhin, Korkanthi MAC Constituency, BDO office, Samelangso, for Mohamaya MAC Constituency, Forest IB Dokmoka, for Namati MAC Constituency, executive officer, Howraghat Municipal Board, for Lumbajong MAC Constituency there are two offices- BDO office Lumbajong and office of the project director, DRDA, for Dhansiri MAC Constituency, range officer, Eastern Range, Ranga Pahar and for Singhason MAC Constituency, BDO office Lumbajong.”

In the list provided by the office of the DC, the number of names that will be struck off the electoral roll is as follows- 10- Howraghat MAC Constituency- 763, 11- Langfer MAC Constituency- 692, 12- Phuloni MAC Constituency- 164, 13-Langhin MAC Constituency, 14- Korkanthi MAC Constituency- 287, 15- Mohamaya MAC Constituency- 263, 16- Namati MAC Constituency- 194, 18- Lumbajong MAC Constituency- 1382, 19- Dhansiri MAC Constituency- 896 and 20- Singhason MAC Constituency- 50.

The list has a total of 4782 voters whose names will be struck off the electoral roll.