MAC Pawan Rai faces ire of BJP workers

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 23: Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Pawan Kumar Rai had to face revolt by a section of party workers at a meeting of BJP in West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

The workers staged a protest against Rai in front of West Karbi Anglong BJP president Radip Ronghang.

Rai, who represents Kopili MAC constituency was about to attend an executive meeting of Kopili Mandal BJP, when party workers came protesting.

The protesters were showing placards and shouted slogans “Pawan Kumar Murdabad”, while at the same time they shouted slogans in support of the BJP including “Narendra Modi Zindabad”, “Sarbananda Sonowal Zindabad” “Himanta Biswa Sarma Zindabad” and “Tuliram Ronghang Zindabad”.

Meanwhile, the MAC of Hamren and executive Member (EM) Mangal Sing Timung distributed fishlings among beneficiaries at Jengkha under the fishery department.

“BJP brings development to Karbi Anglong. More than a thousand youth of West Karbi Anglong will get government jobs soon. Due to the development undertaken by the government, the people are with BJP,” EM Timung said.

The meeting of Bithung-Rengthama Mandal BJP was also held at Tumpreng which was attended by the EM along with Bithung-Rengthama Mandal BJP president Tarzan Langthasa and West Karbi Anglong BJP vice president Dityatalal Hasnu.