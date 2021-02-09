Magisterial probe ordered into Jengkha firing

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 9: West Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Isfaqur Rahman ordered a magisterial probe into the Jengkha police outpost attack in which nine policemen and two youth were injured on the night of February 7.

The incident took place when police resorted to firing in blank to disperse a group of miscreants which vandalised Jengkha Police Outpost under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday night.

The youth vandalised the police outpost after a police team picked up a drunken rowdy youth identified as Kharsing Bey from a cultural nite organised on the occasion of 72nd foundation day celebration of Village Defence Party (VDP) at Jengkha.

West Karbi Anglong additional deputy commissioner Manash Das will conduct the enquiry and submit his report within 10 days, an official release here said.

Meanwhile, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) has condemned the firing incident at Jengkha and said the incident has created fear of psychosis in the area. It is a total failure of law and order and demanded the state government to constitute a judicial inquiry into the incident, the ASDC added.