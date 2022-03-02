Maha Shivrati Celebrated Across Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 1: Along with the rest of the state, Karbi Anglong also celebrated Maha Shivratri. Right from the morning, devotees, particularly women were seen visiting various temples in the district.

In Diphu, devotees flocked to Shiv temples to offer worship.

In Bokajan sub-division, devotees observed the day by going to Shiva temples. People worship lord Shiva at Tetris Kuti Devi Devata Temple at Karagaon, near Assam-Nagaland border in Longhup Timung village.

Tetris Kuti Devi Devata Temple is popular among devotees, and was established in 1991 by Gopal Sarma after the lord appeared to him in his dream. After Sarma passed away, villagers took over the management of the temple.

Devotees from Nagaland, Manipur and Assam visit the temple frequently.