Mahanta asks officials to be hard on Covid protocol violators in Tezpur  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 4: Health minister Keshab Mahanta visited Tezpur on Saturday evening and held a review meeting with the district administration.

He reviewed the present Covid related situation in the district and expressed grave concern over the rapid rising cases in the district. He directed the district administration to conduct vigorous investigation and call the police to stringent action against the public, those who failed to follow the Covid protocol and wearing masks is mandatory.

Health minister Keshab Mahanta also visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital after the review meeting in DC’S conference room. The meeting was attended by principal Karuna Hazarika, three deputy superintendents and other departmental heads of the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. The principal apprised the minister of the measures taken by the district health department to curb the further spread of infections in the district. Mahanta stressed the need for infrastructure development of the various hospitals in the district.

On the other hand, 147 new positive cases were detected in the district on Saturday evening. Active cases till the evening stood at 1,193 and 1 death had been reported by the district health officials on Saturday evening. Jayanti Devi 75 (f) of Dekachuk Jamugurihat succumbed to covid infections in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening.