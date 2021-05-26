Mahanta reviews Covid situation in Amsoi tea garden 

HT Correspondent

RAHA, May 25: State health minister Keshab Mahanta visited Amsoi tea garden on Tuesday and reviewed the management of Covid-19 situation in the garden areas and facilities provided to the Covid positive patients by the health authority as well as the administration.

Besides reviewing the situation with the Nagaon district health officials, Mahanta also assessed the precautionary measures adopted by the administration apart from enforcement of Covid -19 protocols and treatment facilities being provided to Coronavirus patients.

Taking into consideration that more Covid-19 positive cases have increased in the tea estate in the last few days, the health minister asked the administration to adopt more containment measures, including increasing the number of containment zones to bring down the positivity rate in the garden.

The health minister also asked the administration to be careful to home quarantine people and asked the administration to extend livelihood support to poor people within containment zones to reduce their hardship.

Mahanta further directed the health officials to take requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccination of people in the tea estate besides increasing the number of vaccination centres in the garden.

The minister was accompanied by Nagaon deputy commissioner Kavitha Padmanathan , Pomi Barua, OSD, Atul Pator, joint director, Nagaon district health deptt., and Raha circle officer Priyanka Bania.