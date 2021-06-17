Mahanta reviews Covid situation in Hojai 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 16: The minister for health and family welfare Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday convened a high-level review meeting and took stock of the present Covid-19 situation in Hojai.

The minister said that the best way to contain the spread of the disease was testing. He also instructed the district administration to intensify testing and vaccination drives in the district.

The minister in the meeting directed the health officials to increase the strength of the vaccination team involved in the district.

He also evaluated the district’s availability of beds and oxygen in the CCCs. He further stressed and asked the administration to ensure that proper medical treatment and facilities are being provided to Covid-19 patients.

Speaking in the meeting, Hojai deputy Commissioner Sadnek Singh apprised the gathering of the present Covid status of the district and also updated on the district’s approach towards curbing the growth of the deadly virus.

MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, principal secretary, health and family welfare Anurag Goel and others were also present.