Mahanta visits Dima Hasao to take stock of Covid preparedness

HT Correspondent

Haflong, June 15: State health minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday visited Haflong Civil Hospital and Maibang Community Health Centre in Dima Hasao to take stock of the Covid facilities available in the district, followed by a review meeting with officers of all the line departments at the conference hall of deputy commissioner on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by local MLA Nandita Gorlosa, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) CEM Debolal Gorlosa, EM for health, Samuel Changsan, principal secretary (health) Anurag Goel, deputy secretary (health) Kamaljit Talukdar, director of health services, Dr. Rabindra Bhuyan, additional director of health services, Dr. Timung, Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua, NCHAC principal secretary LZ Nampui and superintendent of police Jayant Singh.

Briefing about the facilities available in Haflong Civil hospitals like 13 testing centres, bed capacities currently available at isolation ward, four Covid care centres, status of oxygen supply and other logistics, joint director of health services, Dr. Dipali Barman along with EM for health, Samuel Changsan put forward the memo seeking for support required in the district in regards to facilities while tackling the pandemic Covid-19.

The minister ensured for completion of the 11 bed ICU ward at Haflong Civil Hospital within June 25, construction for which is in full swing.

He also stated regarding the on-going construction of Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with 10 beds facility including recovery ward that will provide the highest level of nursing care and continuous medical monitoring of children.

The minister also addressed the issue regarding requirement of medical officers and staff strength urged by the council, for managing quality health service in Dima Hasao and also in the recently increased beds at Haflong Civil Hospital from 100 to 200.

Mahanta is hopeful that in consultation with the chief minister and discrete plan, the shortage of manpower and medical officers will be worked out not just in this district but in other districts too.

He also discussed the prevailing challenges of hesitation faced by the medical team during vaccination campaigns esp.in rural areas.

Advising both the council and district administration to work hand in hand as a team, Mahanta asked them to approach the people with the help of public representative leaders as well as administrative officials for awareness purposes.

Some challenges faced by the medical department due to frequent power cuts at the hospital area were also placed by council secretary (Health) TT Daulagupu, to which principal secretary Anurag Goel responded with immediate action by conveying the grievance to concerned authority at Dispur over phone. It is to be noted that necessary steps for a hot line connection at Haflong Civil Hospital were written to APDCL but without any result so far, thus causing massive problems in hospital functioning.

Others present during the meeting were EMs Nepolal Hojai, Paudeming Newme, Golonjo Thaosen, MACs Ratan Jarambusa, Nojit Kemprai, additional SP Indrajit Baruah, ADC L Khiengte and other officials from both council and district administration.