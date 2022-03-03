Mahashivaratri Celebrated In Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 2: Like other parts of the country, the Maha Shiva Ratri was celebrated at various places of the greater Biswanath on Tuesday. The Shiva temples of Biswanath area were overcrowded by the devotees on Tuesday. People from far and wide visit the historic Shiva temples located at Biswanath Ghat, Nagsankar temple, Shiva temple located near Sootea police station, Shiva mandir of Golia Gaon on the occasion of Shiva Ratri every year. This year too was no exception to this. Thousands of devotees thronged the temples, offered prayers. A big fair was arranged inside the temple premises of historic Nagsankar temple like other years. Devotees offered prayers in the temple and enjoyed the charm of the fair along with the family members and relatives. The Shiva temple located at Jamugurihat commercial center attracts a good number of devotees every year. A good number of people turned to the temple. The puja celebration of Jamugurihat Shiva temple had arranged good accommodation for the visitors. The Nageswar Devalaya located near the Soibari Center is one of the busiest and overcrowded temples especially on the day of Shiva Ratri there was no exception to this. A large number of pious people visited the temple site and offered prayers to mark the day.