Maiden statue of Vajpayee in NE unveiled at Silchar   

Gadkari: Unveiling of statue of a multifaceted personality like Vajpayee was the greatest honour

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 25: A 13 ft bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Mahasadak Zero Point at Rongpur here on Friday.

The bronze statue was unveiled by Union Minister Gadkari coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Vajpayee observed as Good Governance Day in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President, Ranjit Kumar Dass, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli, Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, President Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smarak Samiti, Nitya Bhushan Dey and other dignitaries.

The bronze statue has been sculpted by artist Chandra Shekhar Das from Kolkata at a cost of Rs. 33 lakh. Under the aegis of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smarak Samiti, contributions were raised from members of the public to build the first bronze statue in the North East region of the country.

Earlier, paying tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient at a public meeting, Gadkari said Vajpayee was a beloved leader and that he strengthened the democratic edifice of the country.

He was a radiant personality and he devoted his entire life for the farmers and poor people. His oratory skill kept everyone enthralled in Parliament and his amiable disposition endeared one and all. “We cannot forget Atalji and we owe him a lot,” he quipped.

Gadkari said Vajpayee bestowed upon him the task of building the great Mahasadak vis-a-vis the over 3,000 km long East-West Corridor connecting Saurashtra in Maharashtra and Silchar in Assam.

In this context, Gadkari said unveiling of statue of a multifaceted personality like Vajpayee was the greatest honour and that it would inspire him to work with zeal and vigour for development of the country.

Chief Minister Sonowal said the unveiling of statue of the great leader would inspire and motivate the young generation to work towards nation building. The chief minister said during the tenure of Vajpayee the East-West Corridor connecting Saurastra with Silchar was envisioned and that he worked for the poor people of the country.

MP, Silchar, Dr. Rajdeep Roy said the life size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Vajpayee has been built with contributions from the public and his innumerable fans.