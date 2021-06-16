Maijan tea workers stage protest seeking basic amenities in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 15: The workers of Maijan Tea Estate on Tuesday staged a protest seeking basic amenities from garden management. The Assam Company India Limited (ACIL)-owned tea garden, Maijan tea estate has failed to provide basic amenities to the workers, sources said.

The workers of Maijan tea estate have been demanding solutions to several issues faced by them in the tea garden. Among the demands are repair of the labour lines (residential quarters of the workers next to the gardens), appointment of doctors in the garden, timely supply of firewood to workers, adequate number of teachers in the tea garden school proportionate to students and promotion of senior fourth-grade staff in the tea garden.

In July 2019, the Maijan tea estate had created a world record with its gold tips tea by fetching a price of Rs 70,501 per kg in the auctions at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. The Maijan tea estate is owned by ACIL which is the world’s oldest tea company.

“We have been demanding for a long time that the quarters of the tea garden workers should be repaired. The workers have been forced to live in cramped conditions in the dilapidated quarters that measure eight by eight feet,” a worker said.

He said, “The garden authorities have not taken up repair works for many decades. The workers have decided that they themselves will carry out the repair works with their own money. The garden authority should provide us with a no-objection letter so that we can execute the renovation work ourselves.”

Nabin Keot, central vice president of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) admitted that the garden has been facing several issues which have gone unheeded by the management.