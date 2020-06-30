Maj Gen Alok Naresh appointed IG of IGAR (South) Manipur

HT correspondent

IMPHAL, June 30: Major General Alok Naresh, who previously commanded a Brigade in Kashmir Valley, has taken over the reins of Assam Rifles in Manipur as the new Inspector General Assam Rifles IGAR (South).

He relieved Major General KP Singh, AVSM, YSM, who is proceeding on posting after completing his tenure, a defence wing press statement said here on Tuesday. A highly qualified and proficient officer with vast counter insurgency experience, Naresh appealed to the people of Manipur to continue to extend their love and support to the security forces and urged the State Government officials and members of the media for their cooperation, empathy and constructive criticism.

The statement also stated that Headquarters, IGAR (South) is fortunate to get General Alok Naresh as its new head. The Officer’s pleasant and unassuming demeanour combined with a razor sharp intellect and clarity of vision will ensure that the Assam Rifles under his command contributes in a substantial way towards Manipur’s steady march to peace and prosperity.

Assam Rifles and Manipur police have intensified checking to curb smuggling of drugs and arms into the State with seizure along this route becoming an almost daily affair. However, these two combined forces have also been able to seize many contraband items in the past few months.

Meanwhile, the travelers expressed displeasure over the extreme security and frisking measures adopted saying that the tightened security measures at the check-post have affected the ordinary citizens, including media persons and hampering their work and programme schedules due to the numerous stoppages along the highway.