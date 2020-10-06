Maj Gen Bhuyan meets Assam CS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan, additional director general of National Cadet Corps (NCC), North Eastern Region met Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in Dispur here on Tuesday.

The General officer emphasised on the immense potential of NCC cadets in nation building, community development and other government developmental programmes.

Maj Gen Bhuyan emphasised his desire to contribute handsomely towards developmental programmes of state government and other charter of duties of the National Cadet Corps.

Major Gen Bhuyan was appointed as ADG NCC of North Eastern Region Directorate on August 5, this year.

An alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara and NDA Khadakwasla, Bhuyan was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment in December 1983.

He has extensive operational experience in varied appointments in different parts of the country and one of the pioneers of Siachen Glacier.

As a Brigadier Commander, Bhuyan made immense contributions in counter insurgency operations in Assam and was conferred with an award of Sena Medal for his exceptional devotion to duty.