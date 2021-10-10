Major boost to BJP in Karbi Anglong 

Over 1,000 ex-leaders, cadres of armed groups turn saffron

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 9: Former extremist leaders formally joined the ruling party BJP just a month after the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by the six-armed organisations in Karbi Anglong with the state and Central government on September 4 last. The former armed organisation leaders joined the BJP at Diphu Club on Saturday.

More than 1,100 former leaders and cadres of the six disbanded armed organisations namely Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) have joined the BJP in presence of BJP Prabhari of Karbi Anglong and member BJP State Core Committee, Bijoy Gupta, president of BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee, Dhansing Teron, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, MLA Bidyasing Engleng and deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi.

Among the extremist’s leaders who joined the ruling party were former chairman of KLNLF, P Dilli, former general secretary, Thong Teron, former publicity secretary, Rijak Dera, former chairman, of PDCK, Songbijit Engti Kathar and former vice chairman, Kongkat Teron, former chairman of UPLA, Wilesly Terang, former general secretary Win Bey, former vice chairman of KPLT (ceasefire), Longbi Timung and others.

Welcoming the former insurgent leaders into the BJP, CEM Ronghang said, “The Central government is going to implement MoS. It is a good decision to join the BJP and I on behalf of ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ extend my heartiest congratulations and welcome you into the BJP.”

He further said, “I want to ask the individuals and organisations who are opposing the peace accord as to what they have done for Karbi Anglong? They are neither in the government nor in power then can they implement the clauses in the MoS. It is the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and only they can implement the MoS. They cannot provide drinking water, employment opportunities or road connectivity. It is the government that is going to implement all these development schemes.”

The former publicity secretary of the now disbanded KLNLF, Rijak Dera said, “The former leaders and cadres of the armed organisations that have signed the MoS have formally joined BJP today. Seeing the ideals and principles of the party we have accepted the BJP.”

On being asked whether the former armed leaders will contest in the forthcoming KAAC election, Dera said, “We will work for strengthening the party and follow party guidelines as per the directions of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, state and district BJP president. Whatever the party tells us to do we will follow.”