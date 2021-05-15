Major police reshuffle: 33 senior police officials transferred

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: In a major police reshuffle after the BJP-led government took over for the second consecutive term, 33 high ranking police officers have been transferred and posted at various locations in the state on Friday.

Of the police officers transferred, 15 are IPS officials and 18 are APS officials.

SP of South Salmara, Kankan Jyoti Saikia has been transferred and posted in Assam Police headquarter, SP of Nalbari Amanjeet Kaur has been transferred and posted as assistant inspector general of police (administration) in Guwahati.

SP of Tinsukia Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chnadrakant has been transferred and posted as SP of Cachar, Shiladitya Chetia who was attached with Assam Police headquarter has been transferred and posted as SP of Sonitpur, SP of Kokrajhar Rakesh Raushan has been transferred and posted as SP of Sivasagar, SP of Dhubri Anand Mishra has been transferred and posted as SP of Nagaon, Ankur Jain, commandant of 10th AP, Kahilipara has been transferred and posted as SP of Jorhat, assistant inspector general of police (law &order) Gaurav Upadhyay has been transferred and posted as SP of Chirang, SP of Dibrugarh Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar has been transferred and posted as SP of Kokrajhar, SP of Hamren Ramandeep Kaur has been transferred and posted as SP of Hailakandi, SP of Barpeta Dr Robin Kumar has been transferred and posted as the SP of Golaghat, SP of Cachar Bhanwar Lal Meena has been transferred and posted as the SP (vigilance & anti-corruption), Guwahati.

Some of the 18 APS police officers who have been transferred are SP of Lakhimpur Longnit Terang has been posted as assistant inspector general of police (law & order), Guwahati, SP (vigilance & anti-corruption) Swapaneel Deka, has been posted as SP of Bongaigaon, Subodh Kumar Sonowal has been posted as SP of South Salmara, SP of Jorhat Mrinal Talukdar has been posted as the commandant of 7th APBn, Charaikohal, Kokrajhar.