Majuli Witnesses Peaceful Polling

Guwahati, March 7 (PTI): An estimated 65.16 per cent of 1,33,227 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Majuli (ST) assembly constituency till 5 pm on Monday to decide the fate of three candidates, the state election office said.

The turnout was expected to rise as people who had entered the polling stations by 5 pm will cast their vote. The final poll percentage was expected to be available by tonight or Tuesday.

Polling was peaceful with no untoward incident reported from any of the 203 polling stations with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel maintaining a strict vigil in Majuli, the world’s largest river island.

Brisk voting continued through the day with the officials ensuring that strict Covid protocols were maintained.

The by-election to the constituency was necessitated after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the assembly.

Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha on September 27 last year and is now serving as Union minister for Ports and Shipping.

The former chief minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

Wearing of masks and social distancing at polling stations were made mandatory. Thermal scanning facility was available at each booth.

The ruling BJP’s candidate Bhuban Gam, the Opposition’s joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C) were the three contestants.