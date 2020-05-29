Make BTC admin pro-people: Mukhi to Council functionaries

Assam Governor makes his maiden tour to Udalguri after taking over administration of BTC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday underscored the need to bring Udalguri up to the national average and asked the administration to work on a time bound manner to press for timely implementation for Aspirational District Programme. Chairing a meeting with the Administrator of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), IGP, BTAD, deputy commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other Heads of Departments and other security agencies at the Conference Hall of DC office, Prof Mukhi stressed on pro-active governance and timely implementation of all the government schemes to make the BTC administration people friendly.

The Governor making his first tour to Udalguri after taking over the administration of BTC, has asked the functionaries to make the BTC administration pro-people. He also asked Administrator to set public grievance boxes with lock and key facility in BTC Secretariat, all DC offices, SP offices, SDO offices, Circle offices and all BDO offices.

The Governor further directed to organize Public Grievance Redressal Day on every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 am at BTC Secretariat, 4 DC offices and six SDO offices. Senior officers will be entrusted to hear the grievances in person and take necessary action in a time bound manner. He added that he would undertake visit to BTAD areas frequently to take cognizance of the implementation of development activities.

The Governor also took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district and asked the district administration to adhere to the advisories of the Health and Family Welfare Department and concentrate more on saving human lives. He said, “We are concerned about the health of our people and every one should be conscious in adhering to social distancing protocols as well as other safety measures like wearing mask, avoiding public spitting. Though Udalguri district has performed well to contain the deadly virus from spreading, we should not be complacent and keep working to keep the safety measures for COVID 19 while continuing the economic activities of the district in an organized manner”.

Laying adequate emphasis on developing the socio-economic-educational indicators of Udalguri at par with the national average, the Governor asked the Administrator to run the administration assiduously focusing on the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister’s flagship programmes to ensure social security of the people. He also appealed to all the citizens to plant at least 5 saplings during this rainy season in and around their vicinity to make the environment clean and green.

During the meeting the Governor maintained that there will be zero-tolerance to corruption and asked the administrative machinery to work resolutely to weed out corruption from all levels. On the other hand, in view of the possibility of seasonal floods looming large on the BTAD areas, he asked administration to be fully prepared with its relief and rescue measures and reach out to the people whenever required.