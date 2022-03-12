Male Elephant Electrocuted At Burhapahar TE

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 11: A 15-year-old male elephant was electrocuted at Malini division of Burhapahar tea estate under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday.

The elephant which was passing through the tea garden was electrocuted when its body touched a transformer leading to its death.

Post mortem is being conducted by a team of veterinarians.

Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya reached the site of the incident and instructed officials to avert such incidents in future.

The minister instructed the SDO, APDCL to take immediate measures and also asked the manager of Burhapahar TE to take note of safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment. He also asked the director of KNP&TR to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance prior to installation of the transformer.