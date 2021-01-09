Man arrested for assaulting JMCH doctor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 8: Police arrested a person on charges of physically assaulting a doctor of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here on Thursday night.

A police source said that Hemanta Saikia (34) of Gharphalia village under Pulibor Police Station was arrested in the case (No: 68/2021) registered in the Jorhat Police Station under Sections 294, 448, 325, 353 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2011.

Dr Ananta Biswas, ENT PG student of JMCH had filed an FIR against Saikia at the police outpost at JMCH campus.

Saikia allegedly physically assaulted Dr Biswas on Thursday night alleging delay in attending to his child, who reportedly had a problem following an object getting inserted into an ear, the source said.

A JMCH official said that the child was attended and there was no such delay. The official said doctors on duty in the casualty were busy in two other serious cases and in the meantime, the child was examined by a junior doctor.