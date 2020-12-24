Man arrested for throwing acid at street dogs

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Dec 24: Baska police arrested a man for throwing acid on 5 street dogs in Jhakhalipothar area in Barpeta road in Assam. The incident took place on December 17 last, when Nirmal Das, a local youth of the area spotted the incident and immediately informed the NGOs.

The members of ‘The Wagging Tail’ a local organisation working towards animal welfare rushed to the spot and rescued the dogs, however, one died on the spot. They immediately shifted the remaining dogs to a veterinary hospital in Guwahati where they are undergoing treatment.

Later, The Wagging Tail with the help of ‘Purr Paws’ and ‘Anaajoree’ filed a police complaint against the culprit and demanded strict punishment against the inhuman act.

Neelam Das, a member of the NGO said, “The dogs were attacked with Nitric Acid. We connected with several animal rights organisations and shifted them to Guwahati for improved treatment. We demand the Police and the concerned authorities to take strict action against the accused. Besides legal provisions, we demand that the accused be arrested and sent to jail for such an inhuman act.” Rajkumar Talukdar an Assamese actor and animal lover also demanded strict punishment for the culprit.

Rajen Boro, in-charge of Simaluguri Police station, informed the HT correspondent, “Police have launched an operation to nab the culprit involved in the attack.”

Later, the police successfully arrested the accused identified as 43-year-old Gautam Basak. Following the incident, the police also registered a case vide no 193/20 US 289/308/429 IPC r/w sec 11 (1) (c) (l) prevention of cruelty to animals act 1960 at Gobardhana PS and sent him to judicial custody in Nalbari district.