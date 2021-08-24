Man arrested on rape charge

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 23: A man was arrested on August 21 for raping a 19 year-old young woman at Hawaipur in West Karbi Anglong.

The accused, Sahil Shah of Lambapathar, Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong was called by the victim’s brother into her house as they were having shortage of power for 3 days. At that time her parents were not at home.

Shah sent the brother to get some things from the market for repairing the electrical connections and raped the young woman at around 6 pm.

On hearing the commotion villagers caught Shah while he was trying to escape. Later Shah was handed over to Karbi Students Association (KSA), Hawaipur head branch.

President of head branch, KSA, Dilip Kro immediately lodged an FIR with Mailoo police outpost under Kheroni police station following which Shah was arrested. The accused has been booked under section 376/366 of IPC and remanded to judicial custody.