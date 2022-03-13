Man Burnt Alive By Agitated Tea Garden Workers In Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 12: In a tragic incident, a man was burnt alive by agitated tea garden workers on Saturday after he killed a 5-year old minor at Dholajan Tea Estate under Rohmoria police output in upper Assam Dibrugarh.

The accused Sunit Tanti allegedly killed the minor Ujjal Mura by slitting his throat with a knife.

“The locals of Dholajan tea garden after knowing about the incident, chased Sunit Tanti for at least half a kilometer and burnt him alive,” said a police.

He said that they have reached the spot and started an investigation.

“The situation was under control. The person was mentally unstable. We have started our investigation,” said the police.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra confirmed the incident and said they have started inquiry into the incident.

“The minor along with other kids of his age were playing in the compound of Sunit Tanti on Saturday, when suddenly he got angry and killed the minor Ujjal Mura by slitting his throat. We have sent the bodies for postmortem,” Mishra said.