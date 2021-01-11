Man fires indiscriminately, injures 6 in Goalpara

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Six persons were injured when a 70-year old man identified as one Animesh Chandra Roy indiscriminately fired from his residence in Goalpara town on Monday evening.

The injured include a woman. The condition of three injured persons are stated to be critical.

The victims have been identified as Ranjit Das, Swapan Das, Deepankar Das, Binku Das, Mofidul Sheikh and Maina Das. They have been admitted to Solace Hospital in the town.

Roy started to shoot indiscriminately when one Debo Nath accompanied by some of his aides reached outside Roy’s residence and allegedly abused him.

“Roy started shooting from his residence towards the street. While three companions of Nath, two passers-by and a woman from the neighbourhood sustained bullet injuries,” police said.

Roy was already arrested in this connection. Police have also seized his firearm.