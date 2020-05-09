Man from Lanka tests COVID-19 positive in Dubai

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 8: A man from Fultoli village under Lanka police station in Hojai district reportedly tested COVID-19 positive in Dubai, a report reaching here said.

The patient is now stable and undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai.

According to sources, the man identified as Nazmul Haque Laskar who has been working in Dubai for the last couple of years, had already contacted his family members over telephone and informed about his infection.

The family members informed that the man had visited his native village in the first half of February last and thereafter gone back to Dubai.