HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 2: A man jumped into the Brahmaputra from a Majuli-bound ferry off Nimatighat here on Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Samiran Bora, (40) a resident of Choladhara area, from the register at Majuli.

He is perceived to have committed suicide.

The SDRF conducted a search but has not been able to recover the body.