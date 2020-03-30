Man suspected of coronavirus in West KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 29: Tension prevailed in West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday after a man suffering from fever, body ache and sore throat was suspected for coronavirus.

Reportedly, the person from Ramthepi No. 2 village, under Kheroni police station had returned from Kerala on March 19 last.

He has been referred to Diphu for further investigation.

Notably, there are no reports of coronavirus infection so far in the twin hill districts.

On the other hand, people in Karbi Anglong maintained social distancing and stayed at home as the nationwide lockdown entered its 5th day on Sunday.

In Diphu, some of the grocery shops remained open but were shut in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, some unscrupulous traders allegedly sold items at exorbitant prices.

In this regard, the Greater Diphu Bazar Committee (GBDC) has decided to start doorstep delivery of vegetables from March 30.

The police and paramilitary are out in the streets to maintain law and order during the lockdown.