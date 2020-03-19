Man who jumped Kerala quarantine caught at New Bongaigaon rly station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 19: The man who fled from quarantine facility in Kerala on March 16 was caught at New Bongaigaon Junction on Thursday morning.

The suspected coronavirus infected man from Morigaon district was travelling home by train after fleeing from the quarantine facility in the southern state.

A team of Railway Protection Force of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully traced him out from train No 13175 Kanchanjungha Express.

“On getting information from additional SP of Marigaon district that a person belonging to Morigaon district jumped quarantine at Kerala, the RPF swung into action immediately,” an official release of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said here on Thursday.

“RPF team led by Inspector/CIB/Rangiya Pavan Kumar along with train escort party and striking force conducted a massive search of the Kanchanjungha Express when the train arrived platform No 3 in New Bongaigaon station at 12.53 am on Thursday. The RPF team was helped by the commercial departmental team during search,” the release said.

“Finally the searching team was able to locate one person namely Sariful Islam (24) son of Abdul Latif of Mikirgaon village under Lawarighat in Morigaon district from inside the general coach No – ER-14425 second from guard van.

On interrogation he stated that he fled away from quarantine centre in Kerala and travelled by train from Parak to Chennai and from Chennai to Howrah by Howrah mail,” it said.

“From Sealdah the person was travelling by train No 13175 UP Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjungha Express and was supposed to get down at Guwahati station for going to Morigaon. He was immediately detained from the coach at New Bongaigaon,” it also said.

“Later on medical team of Railway Hospital/ New Bongaigaon attended and conducted screening test of the person. After departure of the train from New Bongaigaon station at about 2.08 am, the person was shifted to Railway Hospital in New Bongaigaon by railway ambulance with proper medical protocol,” it also said.

“He was kept in isolation ward of Railway Hospital in New Bongaigaon for further medical observation. Guarding by RPF and GRP personnel has been provided to prevent him from escaping again. All the passengers of the coach was medically screened by railway doctors before the train left and all of them have been advised to go for home quarantine as per norms,” the release also said.

As a preventive measure, screening test of all the passengers travelling by train No. 13175 express, Ex. Sealdah – Silchar and detraining at the scheduled stoppages of the train are being conducted, the release said and added that in case of any suspect of coronavirus infected passengers are detected, he or she will be shifted to isolation ward and the remaining passengers will be alerted for home quarantine.

Along with him two other suspected coronavirus infected men, who were quarantined by Kerala health authorities at a hotel in Kozikhod, fled from the quarantine facility on March 16. The two other men are from Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile several steps have been taken up by the rail way authorities in wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two youth from Udalguri district who were working in Kerala and Karnataka have been kept in isolation as they have developed symptoms similar to coronavirus.

According to reports, the two men returned to Assam a few days ago. The men have been kept in the isolation ward in 200 bedded Udalguri Civil Hospital as they are suffering from acute fever, cough and headache.

“We have found some symptoms of coronavirus in them. They were working in Kerala and Bengaluru. Therefore, we have kept the two men in isolation ward and sent their samples to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),” said a doctor of Udalguri Civil Hospital.

Concessional booking of all tickets except patients, students and Divyangjan category for unreserved & reserved segment have been being suspended from March 20 till further advisory to discourage unnecessary travel and to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels, another railway release here said.

As a precautionary measure and to discourage nonessential travel and overcrowding of trains, so far total 155 pairs of low occupancy trains are cancelled up to March 31. NFR has also cancelled 16 pairs of trains with low occupancy(less than 30%). Trains have been cancelled keeping in view the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger shall remain stranded. Full refund is being given to all the passengers whose train has been cancelled, it said.