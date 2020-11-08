Manager arrested for selling Tea Estate to CEM’s kin 

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ BOKAJAN, Nov 7: Police have arrested a manager of Nambor Nadi Tea Estate, Ruchinath Changmai for his involvement in fraudulent selling of the tea estate to chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s brother Rabiram Ronghang in the last month.

Police have also recovered a cash amount of Rs.14.28 lakh from him.

Changmai was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate in Bokajan on Saturday, which remanded him to four-day police custody for further interrogation.

Two cases No. 71/20, 72/20 and 73/20 under sections 120B/ 409/ 420/ 406 and 34 of IPC is registered in this connection.

Tuliram’s younger brother Rabiram had bought the tea estate from one Raktim Hazarika in the last month.

However, the owner of the tea estate is Bezbaruah, who is not aware of the deal.

A case has been filed against Raktim Hazarika in Barpathar police station.