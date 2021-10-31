Mandal snatches KA businessman’s land

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Oct 30: A businessman of Karbi Anglong alleged that a mandal of Phuloni Revenue Circle in Karbi Anglong has done mutation or namjari of his land in the name of the latter.

The matter came to light after a survey that was carried out for the construction of the expansion of NH 36 into a four lane highway.

Businessman of Dengaon in Karbi Anglong, Kanai Pal said that he bought a piece of land many years back from a local. A Mandal under Phuloni Revenue Circle, Bimal Terang has done mutation or namjari of his land to his own name without Pal’s knowledge, as informed by Pal.

Pal said he has all the land documents including patta, khajana receipts, etc. and wondered as to how the mutation was carried out without his knowledge. The businessman found out the matter after the survey that was carried out for the construction of the four lane NH 36.

This is not the first allegation against an official of Phuloni Revenue Circle. Previously, a plot was transferred to a club by a revenue official under the same Revenue Circle with forged documents; however the matter came to light as the man shown to have done the mutation has long been dead. The man shown to have done the mutation died in 2012 and documents show that the mutation was done in 2021.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of United Students Union of Karbi Anglong (USUKA), Jintu Hazarika said that many officials of Phuloni Revenue Circle are involved in irregularities and corruption including one Tansing Rongpi.

