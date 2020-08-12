Mandatory corona test for shop owners, employees extended to Aug 20 in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 11: Jorhat district administration by a new order issued on Tuesday extended the mandatory testing for COVID-19 by owners and employees of shops and business establishments to August 20.

The earlier order had withdrawn all restrictions in opening of shops and business establishments from August 10 but had imposed mandatory testing for COVID-19 by shop owners and their employees by August 13, failing which they could face charges or pay fines.

The earlier order which had been issued on August 7, just three days prior to permitting all shops to open on Monday had led to pandemonium in the two testing centres in the town, that is the Marwari Thakurbari and the Govt Girls HS and MP School, in the next two days (Saturday and Sunday).

There was panic and heavy rush at the centres with the people not maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

On August 9, shop owners body, the Upper Assam Chamber of Commerce had contacted speaker and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking his intervention in deferring the August 13 deadline.

The new order by deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati further stated that additional deputy commissioner Sultana Akhtara would be overall in-charge of COVID-19 in Jorhat district and ensure mandatory testing amongst owners and employees of shops and business establishments as per existing protocols.