Mangaldai Civil Hospital likely to run out oxygen at current rate 

Covid cases cross 2,500 mark in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 14: The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly hit the entire Darrang district. The district reported more than 10 percent fresh positive cases per day for the last three-four days. Till Thursday the registered cases were 2,580 during this period.

“The demand for oxygen in the Covid isolation set up of Mangaldai Civil Hospital will be at its peak in the next one week or so as on average ten percent of the patients admitted here were found in oxygen distress. Presently there is no shortage of oxygen, however if such a situation continues further then we will have to increase our oxygen stock almost by five times,” said Dr Dharma Kanta Nath, deputy superintendent of Mangaldai Civil Hospital while talking to this correspondent on Thursday.

“As of now we have more than thirty B type oxygen cylinders but we will need more such cylinders and we have already placed a demand before the district administration for an additional one hundred and fifty oxygen cylinders and fifty regulators for Covid patients. However, the deputy commissioner has assured of refilling the stock,” Dr Nath further stated.

“The demand for oxygen is high among Covid patients affected by the second Covid wave which is different from the first wave. In the first wave we could overcome the situation with only four or five oxygen cylinders and also there was availability of beds in the medical college hospitals. But in the present wave many patients have come to us with a poor oxygen saturation level,” Dr Nath, a senior medicine consultant of the district hospital maintained.

It may be mentioned here that considering the alarming Covid situation in the district, the district administration has recently notified the indoor setup of the old civil hospital building entirely into Covid isolation hospital. The no of beds have also been increased to 118 from 45.