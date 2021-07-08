Mangaldai legislator submits memo to CM for all round development  

HT Correspondent.

MANGALDAI, July 7: To maintain continuity in the development process, the legislator of Mangaldai constituency Basanta Das submitted a memorandum to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, Das has specially mentioned that due to inadequate infrastructure facilities the headquarter constituency of Darrang remained underdeveloped even after completion of several government schemes.

In this connection he mentioned that the newly constructed 14 bedded ICU ward in the premises of Mangaldai Civil Hospital was not adequately equipped yet.

There were no sufficient monitors adjacent to the bed, no MRI machine, Dialysis machine in the hospital, even the service of Ultrasonography and X-ray machines were also not in running condition, the memo stated.

Similarly, he also mentioned in the memorandum the pathetic conditions of the PHCs and MPHCs of the constituency as the establishments are running without sufficient staff and medical equipment.

Das has drawn attention to the development of higher and technical education as well. He urged the CM to upgrade Mangaldai College to a University to provide easy access to higher education for students in this locality.

So far technical education was concerned there were no medical and engineering colleges in the district. So, he made a point in his memorandum to establish a medical college at Mangaldai by an amalgamation of Mangaldai Civil Hospital and the proposed cancer hospital which is under construction.

He also mentioned that though the infrastructure for ITI at Mangaldai has been completed it was yet to be functional. In the memorandum Das included all the basic necessities including agri-based industries for all round development of the constituency.

Addressing a press meet MLA Das said, “Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives me assurance for a better Mangaldai through infrastructural development in the constituency and we can rely on his mission for a better society.”