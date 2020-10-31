Manhunt to track JEE ‘proxy’ candidate on

JEE (Mains) exam scam: Coaching centre owner, IT professional under scanner

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Police have launched a manhunt to nab the duo-owner of a coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company in connection with JEE(Mains) exam, in which a candidate allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf and secured 99.8 per cent marks.

The owner of a coaching institute, identified as one Bhargav Deka, had allegedly provided a ‘proxy’ for the accused student Neel Nakshatra Das to score 99.8% of marks in the exam.

The examination was held on September 5.

Five persons, including Das, his doctor father, and an invigilator, were arrested on Wednesday and being quizzed by a special police team. A court here has sent them to police custody for five days on Thursday.

“The police are searching for owner of a city-based coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company,” Guwahati additional deputy commissioner of police (West) Suprotive Lal Baruah told reporters here.

“The proxy candidate who appeared in the exam is on the run now. Few more arrests are to follow in the case,” Baruah who led the investigation team, said.

Many people are suspected to be involved in the malpractice and the investigation is on to unearth the racket.

The police also approached the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has conducted the examination across the country, and sought information related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigations.

The NTA had outsourced the infrastructural and human resources support to an IT company for conducting the examinations.

The incident came to light after an audio recording of the candidate’s purported telephonic conversation with one of his friends went viral on social media.

The candidate admitted the fraud to a friend during a phone call which was recorded.

An FIR was filed by a person, identified as Mitradev Sharma, on October 23 in Azara police station here, alleging that the candidate, who scored 99.8 per cent in the JEE-Mains, had used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf.

Sharma alleged that on the day of the examination, the candidate entered the specified centre at Borjhar area, but came out after completing the biometric attendance with the help of the invigilator and another person wrote the exam.

The complainant also alleged that the parents of the candidate had paid Rs 15-20 lakh to the private coaching institute in Guwahati to help him in the examination.