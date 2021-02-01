Manipur: 3,986 healthcare workers vaccinated against 7,310 targeted

16 new positive case detected in 24 hours

IMPHAL, Jan 31 (NNN): In Manipur, a total of 3,986 healthcare workers were vaccinated against targeted 7,310 healthcare workers since the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

Addressing reporters at the office of the state Health Service directorate in Imphal on Sunday, Health advisor to chief minister Dr Sapam Ranjan said that the second phase of the drive in the state will commence from the first week of February.

The state Health department targeted the vaccination of a total of 7,310 healthcare workers in the first phase and out of this, a total of 3,986 have received COVID-19 vaccine. The drive is in progress and at the same time, steps for the second phase of the drive with frontline workers as beneficiaries have also started, he added.

At the same, the Health advisor to CM said that the COVID-19 infection and the death rates in the state have been declining in the last few weeks. However, people still need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs, he advised, while calling upon the people to work jointly in fighting the pandemic.

Among others, director of state Health Service director, Dr K Rajo and director of state Family Welfare, Dr Shyamsundro also attended the press briefing.

Meanwhile, with 16 more persons found to have been contracted with the novel coronavirus during the testing of 1,310 samples in the last 24 hours (till 4pm of January 31), Manipur’s COVID-19 tally has surged to 29,068 on Sunday. However, the recovery rate has declined to 98.22% as only eight patients were discharged on Sunday after they recovered from the viral infection on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 98.25% on the previous day (January 30).

The eight recoveries took the state’s cumulative number of recovered cases to 28,553, the state Health department said, in its daily status update report. The state has 144 active cases of COVID-19 now.

As no death due to COVID-19 related illness reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s death tally remains at 371 on Sunday.