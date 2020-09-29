Manipur by polls slated for Nov 7

63611 voters to exercise franchise

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Sept 29: The Election Commission of lndia announced the election schedule for bye elections to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in respect of 30-Lilong and 34-Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituencies in the Thoubal district of Manipur on November 7 next. “Counting for the same will be conducted on November 10,” the Chief Electoral Officer Manipur PK Singh said in an official notification issued on Tuesday.

With the announcement of the Election Schedule, the Model code of conduct comes into effect immediately and will be applicable in the entire district of Thoubal. Notification for the election will be issued on October 10 and last date of filing nomination will be on October 20. Scrutiny for the nomination will be conducted on October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be on October 23.

Briefing media persons at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Manipur in Imphal, Joint Director CEO Manipur Ramananda said that a total of 63611 voters will be exercising their voting rights at both the constituencies.

He further informed that due to Covid SOPs in place, only 2 persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate while filling nominations and not more than 5 persons will be allowed for door to door election campaigns. While road show will be allowed with limited vehicles and persons only. He further informed that postal ballots will be allowed to people more than 80 years of age, disabled persons and COVID positive patients.