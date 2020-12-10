Manipur chief minister launches eight projects in Senapati district

IMPHAL, Dec 9 (NNN): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh visited Senapati district headquarters and inaugurated eight different projects apart from laying foundation stones for five others in a function organised by the District Administration at Mini Secretariat Complex, Senapati on Wednesday.

He also re-launched Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana for Senapati District Hospital and handed over an ambulance to the chief medical officer, Senapati. N Biren Singh along with deputy chief minister Y. Joykumar, works minister Th Biswajit and CAF & PD Minister Th. Satyabrata landed at Senapati helipad located at Taphou Naga at around 10:30 am where they were received by deputy commissioner Th. Kirankumar.

From there, he proceeded to Mini Secretariat Complex where he was accorded a warm welcome by Ministers, top officials of the state government and a large number of people. There, he inaugurated SDO Office at Songsong (Mao), Rainwater Harvesting Structure at Likhuri Kalinamai, transit hostel for doctors and teaches at Senapati, Trauma Centre at District Hospital Senapati, Health and Wellness Centre for six different PHCs, a blood bank at District Hospital, Senapati, a blood storage at Sub District Hospital, Mao, Purul Higher Secondary School under School Fagathanasi Mission and Office of the deputy general manager of MSPDCL, Senapati.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister were 33/11 KV Power Sub-Station at Liyai Khunou, 33/11 KV Power Sub Station at Oinam, road from Likhamai to Thiwa under PMGSY, work-shed for Senapati District Women’s Association and development works of Protected Historical Site at Makhel.

Later, N Biren Singh reviewed the status and progress of different developmental works, projects and schemes being implemented in the district. The review meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh, ministers, chief secretary, DGP, administrative secretaries, head of departments, Senapati DC and district level officers. The chief minister also reviewed the status of different works which he had announced in his earlier visits to the district. After perusing the presentations made by the concerned officials, N. Biren Singh directed the officials to expedite the works to complete within the stipulated dateline. After the review meeting, the Chief Minister also chaired a State Cabinet meeting. It was the second Cabinet meeting held at Senapati district headquarters after N. Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Later in the afternoon, the chief minister also interacted with civil society organisations leaders of the district, according to a DIPR report. After listening to their grievances, the Chief Minister said that the main purpose of his visit was to review various developmental works and schemes implemented in the district, the DIPR report also said. During his first visit to the district as a Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh said that he had announced to take up various developmental works worth INR202 crore. The water supply project being taken up at an estimated cost of INR40 crore is now 80% complete, and it is likely to be commissioned by February next year. He also said that the 15-km Mao-Dzuko road would be constructed within 3-4 months.

The chief minister then said that the high school located at Katomei would also be upgraded to a full-fledged higher secondary school, for which INR1.80 crore has been earmarked. The Chief Minister also said that Willong Khullen, which is adorned with ancient megaliths, would be developed as a tourist destination. He further stated that the Multipurpose Sports Complex located at Karong and stadium at Senapati Public Ground would also be completed soon. He further informed that a tender process for the construction of IIIT at an estimated cost INR114 crore had been completed and construction is likely to begin from January next year. He also expressed his desire to organize the Barak Festival at the origin of the Barak River in a way to attract international tourists.