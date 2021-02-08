Manipur chief minister launches organic products

IMPHAL, Feb 7 (NNN): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh launched a new range of packaged organic products and Loumi Connect App apart from distributing Bolero Camper vehicles and nurseries to seven Farmers Producer Companies (FPCs) in a function organized jointly by Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation and Eastern Border Areas Development Authority (EBADA) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Sunday.

Packaged organic items launched on Sunday were spice box, chakhao ladoo box, dry kiwi, black rice flour, black rice flakes, sachets of organic turmeric, ginger and king chilli powder.

The chief minister handed over Bolero Camper vehicles to Integrated Farmers Society, Kamjong district; Chowainamei Farmers Association, Senapati district; Natural Agro-Tech Research and Processing Service, Churachandpur district; Ngathingkhul Hungyo Farming Society, Kamjong district; Nambashi Kachumram Organic Farming Society, Kamjong district; Millenium Organic Farming Society, Kamjong district; Senapati Producers Organization of Kiwi Fruits Co-operative Society, Senapati district.

He also launched Loumi Connect App which would enable connect farmers with Horticulture and Agriculture experts. The chief minister also released Illustrative guide booklets on organic farming and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

Speaking at the occasion, the chief minister who is also the chairman of EBADA, exhorted the need for reviving different indigenous species and promoting organic farming in the State.

He said that it is known to everybody that indigenous varieties have unique taste and high nutritional value. As such, farmers in consultation with experts should put in efforts to enhance production of indigenous varieties as well, he added. Stating that organic products have high global demand, the chief minister said that farming in the State should gradually switch to organic farming because it is the future as people all over the world tend to be health conscious now.

The chief minister also informed that Food Park, Nilakuthi, will have a packaging facility soon. He also informed that the state government has already submitted a INR400 crore project proposal for bamboo to the union government.