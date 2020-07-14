Manipur CM hands over Rs 22.5 cr to StartUp Manipur beneficiaries

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, July 14: Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over sanction letters amounting to Rs 22.5 crore to 150 selected beneficiaries of Idea Stage of Start-up Manipur Phase-II at a simple function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Tuesday organised by the State Planning Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “In our continuous effort to support the entrepreneurs and firms who are earnestly working in their own fields to develop the economy of the state, Department of Planning distributed subsidy grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 150 Idea Stage Beneficiaries under Manipur Start-up Round II, 2019.” The cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries of Phase-I, who have completed mandatory training.

Notably, in all 3966 applications were received in the Phase-II of StartUp Manipur out of which 42 entrepreneurs were selected under Revenue Stage, 575 under Idea Stage and 177 under Entrepreneurship Support Scheme. In the Phase-I in 2018, 334 entrepreneurs were benefitted. Singh further thanked the banks including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, United Bank of India, Manipur State Cooperative Bank etc for supporting and encouraging the entrepreneurs of the State. He asserted that the Government would always back good and productive works and informed that the it has already started earmarking Rs 30 crore in the budget for StartUp Manipur every year.

The chief minister added that Manipur has many young people, who are immensely talented and skilful in different fields. As such, the State Government feels that the need to provide the much-needed support to them so that they may grow as successful entrepreneurs. “Earlier, it was hard for people to get bank loans and monetary assistance from the Government to start a business. However, this Government has rectified this old system and started providing support in a hassle-free manner because it has full confidence in the potential and talent of the youths of the State,” he reiterated.