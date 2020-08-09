Manipur CM highlights achievements of organic farming during Covid times

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 9: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh for the first time since his becoming the present post used his government’s achievements via Twitter tweeting on organic farming during the Covid times in the state. In his Twitter account the CM stated, “Sale of 3.5 lakhs worth organic products by registered farmers on Jaivikkheti portal – a one stop solution for facilitating organic farmers to sell their organic produce and promoting, during Covid times since April.”

The CM tweeted, “Empowerment of 169 follow on Public Offer (FPOs) under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme lead to initiation of export of niche crops Turmeric, Ginger, Avocado, Pine Apple to France, Italy, UK, US, Dubai etc.”

Notably, realizing the potential of organic farming in the North Eastern Region of the country Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare has launched a Central Sector Scheme entitled MOVCDNER for implementation in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Organic exports in July, 2020 is 89995 MT, 78% more than July 2019. “12 core farmers in India are provided Soil Health Cards with crop specific fertiliser recommends encouraging farmers to adopt integrated nutrient management practices,” the CM tweeted. He also retweeted that the Women entrepreneurs like Meira foods, Rima Foods (Manipur) and Lambu-Subu Food and Beverages Ltd (Arunachal Pradesh) are supported for setting up integrated processing units which in turn are linked to Follow-on Public Offers (FPOs) for supply of fruits, black rice etc. for processing.

Contract procurement of Ginger, Turmeric is finalised between farmers of 3 FPCs of Arunachal Pradesh and Parvata Foods, Siliguri. Partnered youth in organic value chains as agripreneurs for post-harvest infrastructure creation and marketing of NE brands, the CM stated. Adoption of organic farming by Farmers in the states of UP, UK, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal on 5 km either side of river Ganga under National Mission on Clean Ganga programme. “Organic Farmers of North East Region developed domestic market linkages with big basket, Big bazaar, Revanta foods, etc. for supply of ginger, Turmeric, Avocado etc. Contract farming of Thai Ginger by 3 FPC of Manipur with Sami labs was initiated,” the CM retweeted.