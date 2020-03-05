Manipur CM urges his Assam counterpart for inclusion of Manipuri language in APSC

Implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord will protect indigenous Assamese: Biren

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 4: Considering the significant population of Manipuri diasporas in Assam, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that he had already spoken to his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal for the inclusion of Manipuri language to the list of subjects in the examinations conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Speaking at the inaugural function of the World Meetei Convention 2020 at Lamargram village in Cachar District in the presence of hundreds of delegates from all over the world on Wednesday, Singh appreciated the Manipuri diasporas in Assam for preserving and protecting the old aged Manipuri culture and tradition, and assured that he would address the problems and grievances faced by Manipuri diasporas to the Assam government.

The chief minister said that the Centre has recently extended Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) in Manipur for protecting the indigenous people. Clarifying about the apprehension among the Manipuri diasporas about the regulation of ILPS, he said that the Manipur government would provide some relaxation to the Manipur Diasporas for entering into the State under ILPS.

In Assam too, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, the Centre is actively considering to implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord which will finally protect the indigenous people of the state, he added.

Manipur government will extend every possible help to all Manipuri Diasporas, Singh stated adding that his government is keen to develop those historical places in Assam which has special relationship with Manipuris. He promised that a Manipuri guest house would be constructed at Cachar soon. A similar guest house will also be constructed at Imphal to facilitate the Manipuri diasporas during their stay in Manipur, he added.

He said that it is very emotional that large scale migration of the Meeteis to many places in South East Asian countries and Indian states of Assam and Tripura had taken place in the past due to various reasons. “It is indeed proud that we have a written history of over 2000 years. We have our own script, language, unique identity, rich culture and tradition and religion,” he said.

The convention aims to bring all round development of Meetei community and promote unity and integrity among them. It is jointly organised by Pan Meetei Convention and Assam Manipuri Progressive Front. Manipuri literary meet, cultural meet, entertainment meet and interaction programmes will be part of the convention which would conclude on Thursday.

Deputy speaker K. Robindro, MLAs K. Meghachandra, L. Sushindro, L. Rameshwor, Manipur Food Industries Corporation Ltd vice chairman K. Sarat, former Union minister SK Purkayasthya, DC and SP of Cachar district were also present at the programme among others.