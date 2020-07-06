Manipur Dy CM gets Finance as Biren reallocates portfolios

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, July 6: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday reallocated portfolios to his deputy, National People’s Party (NPP) leader Y Joykumar Singh, as a part of the understanding reached between the two national parties in New Delhi.

As per the reshuffling, the chief minister now holds the portfolio of Home, Personnel, Planning, General Administrative Department, Vigilance, Transport, Minor Irrigation, Tourism, Minority Affairs, OBC and SC, Information Technology, MAHUD, Horticulture and Soil Conservation and any other department not allocated specifically.

A notification issued by the chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu on Sunday stated that Y Joykumar Singh, deputy chief minister was reallocated the portfolios of Finance, Science and Technology as well as Economics and Statistics.

“In pursuance of Rule 6 (1) of the Rules of Business of the Government of Manipur and in supersession of notification dated April 9, the Governor of Manipur, on the advice of Chief Minister is pleased to reallocate the portfolios to the following Ministers,” the chief secretary said in the notification.

Notably, the portfolios were reallocated as a part of agreement reached between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the NPP delegation led by its national president and CM of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma in New Delhi on Wednesday last. It is worth mentioning that within this purview that the deputy CM was stripped of portfolios in the middle week of April last for allegedly calling the chief minister’s assurance of food security ‘hogwash’ and ‘gibberish.’

Moreover, 4 NPP ministers including deputy CM had resigned from the council of ministers on June 17, two day ahead of the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in which the BJP candidate emerged victorious. However, the rebel NPP Ministers reversed their decision at the intervention of the central leaders.

It may be noted here that the present BJP led government headed by the chief minister N Biren Singh is constituted of 18 MLAs from BJP, 4 each from NPP and NPF, 1 from LJS and an independent.

Moreover, 4 Congress MLAs who are facing disqualification case also extended their support to the BJP led government in the state assembly.