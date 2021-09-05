Manipur farmers continue protests against non-availability of fertiliser

IMPHAL, Sept 4 (NNN): Farmers in Manipur continue to protest against non-availability of fertilisers required for their paddy crops.

A large number of farmers in Kakching district staged a protest on Saturday at Kakching Khunou while alleging that they are yet to get urea fertiliser even after more than 10 days since they submitted all the necessary documents for procuring the fertiliser to the concerned authorities. The farmers also strongly reacted to a recent statement of the state agriculture minister claiming that the department had allocated urea bags more than required. They demanded that the minister should clarify to whom the fertiliser was allocated and where it had gone.

The protesting farmers reminded the assurance given by the chief minister and the agriculture minister to provide the required fertiliser within a week. Accordingly, they had submitted the required documents –patta of the fields and Aadhaar cards to the Kakching district administration. However, even after more than 10 days since the submission of the documents, they were deprived from getting the fertiliser, they alleged.

A farmer told reporters that a total of 708 farmers of the area had submitted the necessary documents. He said that there would be no use of the fertiliser after a week or so and they would not procure it if the state government distributed the same free of cost.