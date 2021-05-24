Manipur government to bear expenses for disposal of Covid-19 victims 

IMPHAL, May 23(NNN): Manipur government will now bear all the expenses for the disposal/cremation of the dead bodies due to Covid-19 in the state.

An order of the Imphal West district magistrate said that considering all facts and circumstances, all charges for disposal/cremation of the bodies due to Covid-19 as per relevant extend provisions will be borne by the district administration with immediate effect.

The order stated that death due to Covid-19 has caused immense psychological impact both on the family of the deceased as well as on the society and it is felt that the expenses on the disposal of the dead bodies needed to be borne by the state government.

The disposal of dead bodies due to Covid-19 in the state have been done after issuance of a disposal order by the office of concerned district magistrates after obtaining documents from the concerned hospital/health facility and as well as the family members concerned.