Manipur govt brings back 87 stranded people from Guwahati

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, April 29: Altogether 87 people from Manipur stranded at the Guwahati Manipuri Bhavan, Assam due to national wide lockdown were brought back to Imphal through Nagaland on Saturday.

State health minister accorded them a warm welcome on their arrival at Manipur Valley Academy, near Imphal airport.

All of them are placed under 14-day quarantine beginning from Saturday.

Four buses sponsored by the state government which was led by one Thounaojam Shantikumar Singh left Imphal for Guwahati on Wednesday.

Shantikumar has said that they had to face hurdles on their way back home while passing through Nagaland state.

In this regard, Shantikumar said that the state government has to make full proof official agreement with the Nagaland counterpart so as to make free flow of transportation.

As the first phase of transportation of state natives stranded outside the state have reached Imphal safely on Saturday, The Shillong Manipuri Students’ Union (SMSU) has also urged the Manipur government to make arrangement of stranded Manipuri natives at different parts of Meghalaya particularly in the state capital Shillong.

“There are more than 300 stranded students of different communities from Manipur in Shillong due to Covid-19 lockdown in Meghalaya, President of SMSU, Chontham Thangamba, in a press statement said. Moreover, there are around 500 Manipuri natives stranded at different parts of Assam.

The state government has estimated 30,000 Manipuri natives being stranded in different parts of India and want to return home, chief minister N Biren Singh said in a statement.

A beaming passenger who arrived at Imphal said that all passengers were strictly screened and examined at Mao Gate as an initial step, after which they were sent to Imphal Valley quarantine centre for further examinations.

Manipur health Minister L Jayentakumar wearing a face mask while talking to the state returnees said that the returnees will be put under quarantine for 14 days as a mandatory action.

He also maintained that the local people should not have any social stigmas against the persons who are returning back home since they have not been classified as infected by the virus.