Manipur govt mulls policy to curb drug menace in State

3 smugglers including 2 females arrested with contraband drugs

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, June 27: Manipur Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen called for public support to address the issue of drug abuse in the State stating that the State Government is presently focusing on finalising a State Drug Policy to curb the drug menace.

The minister was speaking at the observation of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ held under the theme ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’ at her office chamber in the New Secretariat.

To curb the drug menace in the State, the Minister informed that the State Government is presently focusing on finalisation of a State Drug Policy to which the Draft Policy will be made available in the public domain for views and ideas after due approval from the State Cabinet.

The Drug Policy has been drafted after several rounds of workshops, consultations, meetings with various NGOs, civil organizations, other line departments and stakeholders, she added.

Considering the vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister informed that the department in coordination with Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) is taking up various programmes targeting the street based drug users. The programme will be implemented through the 22 IRCAs by reserving separate seats.

She said better understanding of the subject will foster greater cooperation in making the State safer from drug abuse, organized crime and other illegal activities.

Meanwhile, three smugglers were arrested along with contraband drugs in a raid at Pallel Lai Chingthokpham in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday, Victoria Yengkhom, Superintendent of Police, Kakching District said.

Notably, 5 (five) nos. of soap cases containing Brown Sugar weighing 63 gms.; one Bolero bearing Regd. No. MN07D-l48l, two Poco mobile handsets; a sum of Rs. 63,700/- as sale proceeds of the drug were recovered during the raid, a police statement said.

The arrested persons and seized items have been handed over to the Officer in Charge of the Tengnoupal Police Station as place of occurrence falls under Tengnoupal police station for taking further necessary legal action.