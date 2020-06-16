Manipur has backlog of 15,000 COVID samples pending: CS

Manipur government to stop Flight from June 18

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, June 15: “There is a huge backlog of 15,000 samples pending results for Covid-19 tested at the VRDLs at the RIMS and JNIMS,” Manipur chief secretary said on Monday.

The statement of the chief secretary has come on as the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has increased to 490 of which 339 active as on Monday afternoon.

In this connection, the Manipur government urged the Centre to stop flights to Imphal for10 days to enable it to clear a backlog of Covid-19 tests of incoming passengers.

Officials said that 60 Covid recovered persons discharged from the hospitals and 44 persons returned from different states were tested positive at the VRDLs of the RIMS and JNIMS.

In this backdrop the chief secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu who is the chairman of the state executive Covid managing committee said, “The state government has decided to stop all passenger flights for a period of 10 days to clear the pending backlog of testing and also clear the congestion in quarantine centres.”

The chief secretary said in a letter to Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the civil aviation ministry said, “As discussed, I request you to stop all passenger flights to Imphal from June 18 to 28. Kindly issue necessary instructions to all airlines, DGCA and the AAI.”

The letter also said that due to heavy inflow of people there is a substantial delay in testing and there is a huge backlog of 15,000 samples pending results. The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has been rising since the government allowed people to return home last month. The first batches arrived by trains before flight services were resumed towards the end of May.