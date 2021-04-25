Manipur has enough medical oxygen stock: Biren Singh

IMPHAL, April 24 (NNN): Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh claimed that the state has enough stock of ‘medical oxygen’ in the state.

He said this while in a programme to hand over 15 basic life support ambulances to different chief medical officers (CMOs) held at the western gate of chief minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Saturday. These ambulances were donated by National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to the state government.

Biren Singh said that the state currently has 1098 D-Type cylinders, 242 oxygen concentrator machines and 90 ventilators. In addition to the existing three oxygen generating units, the government had given permission for oxygen production to Shija Hospitals as well, he added.

Stating that there is enough stock of Remdesivir medicine as well, the chief minister further said that another 1000 vials would arrive on April 25. The chief minister further informed that Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) currently has 100 Covid beds while Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has 52 beds. In addition to this, he said that all the district hospitals and different private hospitals also have dedicated Covid beds. Maintaining that self-discipline is the only means to get rid of the pandemic, N. Biren Singh also made his earnest appeal to the people of the state to have the sense of responsibility and strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour considering the severity of the pandemic in its second wave.

The chief minister then appreciated Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and NHIDCL for providing 15 ambulances at this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that one ambulance each would be handed over to Kakching CHC, Ukhrul District Hospital, Thanlon PHC and Haochong PHC while the remaining would be kept at the Directorate of Health Services headquarters for the time being for further handing over to different districts in case of exigency. He also said that NHIDCL has been doing tremendous road infrastructure development works in the state in the past few years.

At the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said, “The state used to face many issues due to lack of ambulances at many healthcare centres and districts. However, swift purchase of 14 new ambulances by the state government helped significantly in the effective tackling of the pandemic.”

Informing that all the districts have ambulances now, the chief minister said that the state has a total of 12 Advanced Life Saving ambulances and 14 Basic Life Saving Ambulances excluding those which were donated by NHIDCL on Saturday. Additional ambulances are being kept for monitoring home isolation patients as well, the chief minister said and added that the government is considering providing more ambulances to the districts from time to time when the need arises.