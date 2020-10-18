Manipur police holds COVID-19 public awareness rally 

‘Stay Covid Free’ the banner of the rally read

IMPHAL, Oct 17 (NNN): Amid the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state, Manipur police personnel along with health frontline workers on Saturday carried out rallies in various parts of the state to give awareness to people about the pandemic.

The rallies were organised as a part of Central government programme ‘Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour’ which was launched in the state by the state chief minister on October 13 last. The rallies focus on creating “appropriate behaviour awareness” to keep people safe from the viral infection were carried out in parts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Moreh town in Tengnoupal district among others.

Huge banners read with “Stay Covid Free” were displayed during the rallies that also marched passing through various localities in each district.

In Imphal East, the rally was carried out in Khurai area under Porompat police station of the district, while the rally was taken out on the streets in areas covered by Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.

In border town Moreh, the rally covered localities within the border town.

Apart from the police personnel, the rallies were also joined by frontline Covid health workers and members of Indian Red Cross Society, Manipur state branch and personnel of private security services.

During the rallies, police also distributed face masks to the people while creating awareness to ensure wearing face masks while going out in public places and maintaining physical distancing.

Kicking off the rally in Imphal West district, its superintendent of police (SP) K Meghachandra asked the people not to spit in public places and to observe cough etiquette like covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in public places.

Informing that the mass awareness campaign was started from October 16, the SP said that the campaign will continue further to cover other areas. The SP also said that police personnel have been conducting drives against violation of the said guidelines issued by the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Mention may be made here that the state Police department has been cracking down on violators of the guidelines and restrictions issued by the state government in connection with COVID-19 pandemic.

The police are penalising those who are not wearing face masks in public places, failure to maintain social distancing, spitting in public places, etc. to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, an official of the state Police department said that the awareness campaign will continue further in the coming days.