Manipur records over 800 new cases of Covid-19

IMPHAL, May 25 (NNN): Despite stringent restrictions to break the chain, Manipur’s Covid-19 tally crossed 45,000-mark on Tuesday as the state recorded yet another highest single-day surge with 824 new cases in the last 24 hours. The infection caseload of the state has reached to 45,451.

The active cases of disease reached 6,785 even as 468 discharges pushed the recovery tally of the state to 37,946, with 83.48% recovery rate.

The fatality tally also surged to 720 with 15 more patients succumbing to the Covid-19 related complications in the past 24 hours.

The Health department, in its bulletin updated on Tuesday at 5 pm, stated that 824 persons (397 males and 427 females) from the general populace were confirmed as new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Altogether 3,788 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested in the state so far has reached 6,88,805.

An analysis of the daily data showed the situation of the pandemic in Imphal East district and Imphal West district continued to be grimed as the districts continued to share a maximum number of daily infection as well as casualties.

While registering nine of the 15 casualties, Imphal West district reported 361 new infections and three casualties and 168 fresh infections recorded in Imphal East district.

One each casualty was recorded in Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts where 43, 92 and 36 fresh cases were reported respectively in the last 24 hours.

Even as no casualty reported in the past 24 hours, the situations in Churachandpur remained grim as 67 more fresh infections were recorded during the period under report.

Seven districts of the state – Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts –have been placed under curfew since the first week of May to break the chain of spread of infection even as night curfew was in place in other remaining districts.

The complete curfew which was last extended for 10 days will last till May 28.